Okyeame Kwame (OK), born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, has revealed that while he has used cannabis and tobacco, and drank alcohol before, he did not enjoy the experience and thus it did not become a lifestyle.

He was speaking on Accra-based Joy Prime.

His host, Kwame Dadzie, engaged him on the public perception that musicians are into drug use.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” he answered. “I’ve never drunk alcohol.”

OK admitted to “tasting alcohol” in the past but explained that if all the alcohol beverages he has tasted in his 47 years of life were “put in[to] one beer bottle, it will be like half.”

He also revealed he has used cannabis before.

“I’ve smoked weed before,” the award-winning rapper said. “Twice in my life.”

The ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker added that he “did not enjoy it,” however.

“I want to be conscious, I want to be aware, I want to know what is happening around me, I want to feel what’s happening within me,” he explained, “so everything that intoxicates me, I don’t like [it].”

Recalling that when he took alcohol he became “slow and bɔkɔɔ [Akan word for gentle; drowsy]” experiencing “hallucinations,” he underscored his dislike for such substances.

He explained also that he was “much younger” and “hadn’t started music” when he had this experience.

In addition, he laughed recalling moments he and his friends, when he was a boy, would light discarded cigarettes, try them "and see how it feels".

“Yeah, but I didn’t enjoy it,” he said.

“I want to be conscious, I want to be aware, I want to be intentional about things I’m saying, the thoughts that are coming in[to] my head, the actions I’m taking, I want to be able to be responsible for them and to live my life without artificial dopamine,” the Love Locked Down author eloquently stressed.

The father of two seeks to minimise saying he was “influenced by someone or something,” when he says or does something.