8 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has disclosed that she has warned her colleague, Empress Gifty, not to hold her mother’s funeral on any astroturf constructed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video circulating on social media on December 17, 2024, Diana Asamoah said she visited Empress Gifty after her mother’s passing and inquired about the planned venue for the funeral.

Diana explained that Empress Gifty said she intends to hold the funeral at the astroturf where Kofi Amoa-Abban had held his mother’s funeral, which was built by the NPP.

Diana then asked her to reconsider the decision.

"Recently, on Sunday, I visited Gifty Adorye and asked her where she planned to hold her mother's funeral. She told me she wanted to organize it at the same astroturf where Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban held his mother's funeral. I immediately told her not to even consider it.

She continued, “I told her to go to her 'Afrafranto' party and ask them for an astroturf for the funeral. I reminded her that she didn’t vote for the NPP, so she should go and look for her own land to organise the funeral. I gave both her and her husband a final warning on this matter, they should go to those they voted for to get an astroturf.”

Background

On December 14, 2024, Empress Gifty announced the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing on social media, which sparked an outpouring of condolences from fans, family, and fellow celebrities.

Empress Gifty revealed that her mother passed away after a brief illness.

Known affectionately as ‘Agaga,’ she was a well-known actress who appeared in numerous TV commercials. Despite her age, she was known for her vibrant, outspoken personality and was a strong pillar of support for Empress Gifty, frequently defending her daughter against online trolls.

Watch the full video below: