9 hours ago

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast has officially declared his intention to seek a fourth term in the upcoming October 2025 presidential election, a decision that has reignited political tensions and drawn strong criticism from opposition leaders and civil society groups.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 29, the 83-year-old leader said he was motivated by the need to safeguard national stability in the face of mounting security threats and economic challenges.

“My health is strong, and my sense of duty to the Ivorian people remains firm,” Ouattara stated. “I cannot turn my back on our country in these uncertain times.”

Ouattara insists that the two-term limit imposed by the country’s constitution does not apply to him, citing a 2016 constitutional revision which he claims reset the term count.

This interpretation has been widely contested, particularly by opposition parties and legal experts who argue it violates the spirit of constitutional term limits.

His candidacy makes him the overwhelming frontrunner, especially as several key opposition figures have been disqualified from contesting the polls.

Those barred include former President Laurent Gbagbo, former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, and ex-minister and prominent technocrat Tidjane Thiam.

Thiam was among the first to publicly condemn Ouattara’s move, describing it as “a violation of our Constitution and a new attack on democracy.” He added, “The Ivorian people will continue to make their voices heard and show the world what we think of this situation.”

Public discontent deepened further when authorities moved swiftly to ban a peaceful protest planned for August 7.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of opposition parties, aimed to call for the reinstatement of disqualified candidates and demand an independent audit of the voter register.

While Ouattara is expected to campaign on his economic track record — the Ivorian economy has posted over 6% annual growth for four consecutive years — widespread political disillusionment and growing frustrations with elite dominance threaten to overshadow those achievements.

Observers fear the rising tensions could mirror the events of 2010–2011, when a disputed election led to a violent crisis that claimed over 3,000 lives. A similar wave of unrest followed Ouattara’s controversial third-term bid in 2020.

With more than 8.7 million Ivorians registered to vote, religious leaders and civil society organizations, including the influential Catholic Bishops' Conference, have voiced concerns over deepening political polarisation and called for calm, dialogue, and a transparent electoral process.

As October approaches, all eyes will be on Ivory Coast’s political leadership to navigate this volatile period without plunging the country back into conflict.

BBC