2 hours ago

Ivory Coast is set to significantly cut the price it pays cocoa farmers to between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram as part of efforts to address mounting unsold stocks, according to a report first published by Reuters.

Under the new arrangement, cocoa harvested next month will be classified under the mid-crop season rather than the main crop — marking the first time the country has brought forward the start of its mid-crop season.

With the adjustment, farmers will receive between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs (approximately $1.45–$1.81) per kilogram, a sharp reduction from the current main crop price of 2,800 CFA francs per kilogram.

The move is aimed at helping the world’s largest cocoa producer clear a growing surplus triggered by a slump in global cocoa prices. The decline in international prices has made Ivorian cocoa relatively expensive, leading to unsold stock accumulating inland and at ports in recent months.

Government and regulatory sources cited by Reuters indicated that the price cut is intended to stimulate demand, boost exports and reduce pressure from excess inventory.

The development follows a recent adjustment in Ghana, where the government reduced the cocoa producer price to GH¢41,392 per tonne — equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag — for the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop season.