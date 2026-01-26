2 days ago

Ivory Coast will face Scotland for the first time at senior international level after the Ivorian Football Federation confirmed a landmark friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be played on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, at Liverpool’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 GMT. It marks a historic meeting between the two nations and forms part of both sides’ preparations for the global tournament.

For the Elephants, the fixture offers a rare opportunity to test themselves against European opposition in a competitive setting as they fine-tune tactics and build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

“This match is an exceptional opportunity for our players to confront strong European opposition and prepare rigorously for the World Cup,” a spokesperson for the Ivorian Football Federation said.

Ivory Coast’s technical team is expected to use the friendly to assess squad cohesion, evaluate individual performances and experiment with tactical options. With World Cup ambitions firmly in focus, the match will allow the coaching staff to identify strengths and address weaknesses against a disciplined Scottish side.

Scotland, who also harbour hopes of making an impact at the World Cup, are likely to view the encounter as a valuable test of their own readiness, bringing a typically organised and physical European approach to the contest.

The choice of Liverpool’s Hill Dickinson Stadium reflects the importance attached to the occasion, with the modern venue offering an international stage for what is being billed as a milestone moment for Ivorian football.

Fans can expect a lively clash of styles, with Scotland’s structure set against Ivory Coast’s athleticism and attacking flair. Beyond the result, the friendly represents a strategic step for both teams as they seek to sharpen their preparations and build confidence ahead of football’s biggest stage.