Popular female comedian Jacinta Ocansey says it is an erroneous impression that comedians are always happy.

She disclosed that it gets very lonely sometimes but she was lucky to have her family and friends during such times.

“I thank God for family and a few good friends around because it gets very lonely sometimes. Everybody expects that you make them laugh, you’re the happy and lucky one, one without problems but the truth is that sometimes you just really need to have a clear conversation on certain things and people don’t get that,” she said on Happy Evening Drive on Happy FM recently.

The product of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) noted that there have been times when people randomly checked on her and she confided in them that she wasn’t well but they laughed it off without attaching any seriousness to it.

“They don’t even believe that I’m not okay so I thank God for family because sometimes you know that these are the people who understand you although some don’t because they feel you’re out there enjoying hence, you’re fine when maybe you’re not,” she added.

Jacinta also expressed her appreciation to God for her survival since she mostly talks to God in her moments of depression.

“Any other person will leave you but God will never ever leave you. Whenever I’m down or whenever anything is bothering me, I talk to my Maker and I tell him you didn’t bring me here to leave me here so do something and fortunately, he always shows up for me and I’m grateful,” she stated.