1 hour ago

Ghanaian teenage sensation Jahmael Ampofo has set ambitious goals for the upcoming 2024/25 season with Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, aiming to significantly boost his goal and assist tally.

The 15-year-old recently signed his first professional contract with the club, a deal that will keep him at AZ Alkmaar until 2027.

Ampofo's exceptional performances at the U15 Kolping International Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament, were instrumental in helping AZ Alkmaar secure a third-place finish.

Now, with his first pro contract in hand, Ampofo is looking to build on that success.

“I want to score more goals and give more assists than last season,” Ampofo shared in an interview with the club's media.

His sights are firmly set on making an impact in every game and advancing to the first team. "I want to be important for my team every game.

Furthermore, I want to end up at AZ1 as soon as possible. The path that Jayden Addai has taken is a good example of a path that I would also like to take."

As he prepares for the new season, Ampofo is focused on continuing his development and making his mark at AZ Alkmaar, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Jayden Addai.