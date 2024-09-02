17 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Jaime Leweling was on target as VfB Stuttgart played out a pulsating 3-3 draw against Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Stuttgart took an early lead at the MHPArena, with Enzo Millot opening the scoring just eight minutes into the match.

Leweling doubled the advantage seven minutes later, firing a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner following a precise assist from Alexander Nübel.

Despite Stuttgart’s strong start, Mainz clawed their way back into the game. Nadiem Amiri converted a penalty right before halftime, reducing the deficit and shifting the momentum.

The second half delivered more drama as Mainz equalized in the 61st minute with a well-placed header from Jonathan Burkardt.

Stuttgart appeared to have snatched victory when Fabian Rieder scored from a free-kick in the 88th minute. However, Mainz refused to concede defeat.

In stoppage time, Maxim Leitsch headed in the equalizer, ensuring Mainz extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Stuttgart will aim to regroup and bounce back when they face Borussia Mönchengladbach after the international break.