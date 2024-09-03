9 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Jalal Abdullai has signed a new contract with Swedish top-tier club IF Elfsborg, extending his stay for another four years.

The club confirmed the deal on Monday, September 2, announcing that Abdullai's new contract will run through the 2028 season.

"IF Elfsborg is pleased to announce that together with Jalal Abdullai, they have agreed on a contract extension. The striker has signed a new deal that runs through the 2028 season," the club stated in an official announcement.

Abdullai, who joined IF Elfsborg from Ghana's Inter Allies FC in the summer of 2023, has made a strong impression since his arrival.

The young striker expressed his delight at the contract extension, emphasizing his commitment to growing and developing at the club.

"It feels very good to have signed and to continue to develop in IF Elfsborg," Abdullai said. "I think this is absolutely the right place for me to be, where I can continue to play and develop in a good association.

Everyone in the team and around the club has treated me well since I came here, and I am very happy to continue playing here."

Since joining the Swedish club, Abdullai has earned praise for his performances and has quickly become a valued member of the squad.

With this new contract, the Ghanaian international looks set to play a key role in IF Elfsborg's future ambitions.