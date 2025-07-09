1 hour ago

Jamaican dancehall icon Adidja Azim Palmer, best known in the music industry as Vybz Kartel has reportedly written to Ghana’s National Sports Authority (NSA), requesting to host a large-scale concert at the Accra Sports Stadium this December — a development that has ignited both excitement and debate among fans and officials alike.

The Jamaican Dancehall artist who served a prison term of 10 years after convicted of murder, has been in the news with reports suggesting that his management team is planning a major international tribute concert in Ghana, possibly featuring prominent Caribbean and African artists, with pre-recorded or virtual performances from the artist himself.

The request, if approved, would mark one of the most high-profile music events staged at the national stadium — a venue primarily used for football and athletics. The Accra Sports Stadium, which seats over 40,000 people, has increasingly become a choice location for large concerts and crossover cultural events in recent years.

Social media was immediately abuzz following the report, with fans expressing enthusiasm about the potential show. The idea of hosting a tribute to the controversial but globally celebrated dancehall figure in Accra — a growing hotspot for Pan-African culture and music — has sparked widespread intrigue.

However, some observers have urged caution, especially regarding the protection of the stadium’s pitch. With Ghana’s football season typically resuming in early January, concerns have been raised about the possible impact of a major concert on the playing surface.

“Let’s not forget the primary use of the stadium,” tweeted one local football supporter. “We all love the music, but I hope the NSA covers the pitch properly this time.”

This is not the first time the NSA has been faced with balancing entertainment and sports-related bookings. In previous years, concerts held at the stadium have drawn criticism from coaches and players over poor pitch conditions following major events. Calls for stricter event regulations and proper turf protection have grown louder with each high-profile show.

The NSA has yet to issue a public statement confirming receipt of Kartel’s request or outlining any conditions under which the stadium might be approved for use. Sources close to the authority say discussions are ongoing and will involve multiple stakeholders, including event safety experts, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association.

If granted, the concert could draw thousands of fans, potentially boosting tourism and reinforcing Ghana’s appeal as a premier destination for global Afro-Caribbean cultural experiences. In recent years, Ghana has hosted international stars such as Meek Mill, Burna Boy, and Kendrick Lamar — part of a broader “Beyond the Return” movement connecting the African diaspora to the continent.

As anticipation builds, attention now turns to how the NSA will balance national sporting interests with the increasing demand for stadium use by international entertainers. For many Ghanaians, the hope is that if approved, the event will be both historic and responsibly managed.