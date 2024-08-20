3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jamaldeen Haruna made a remarkable impact as Raufoss secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Egersund in the Norwegian 1. Divisjon on Monday afternoon.

The match, held at NAMMO Stadion, saw Raufoss assert their dominance despite Egersund controlling more of the possession.

Oliver Rotihaug put Raufoss ahead early with a header from a left-wing cross. Jakob Nyland Ørsahl doubled the lead in the 30th minute, finishing off a precise delivery from Victor Fors.

Haruna’s standout moment came midway through the second half when he scored a spectacular goal from 16 meters out, delivering a powerful shot that left Egersund's goalkeeper helpless.

Erlend Hustad added a fourth goal for Raufoss with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Egersund managed to pull one back with a late goal from Magnus Lankhof-Dahlby via a corner kick, but it was not enough to change the result.

Haruna, who has now made 18 appearances this season, scored his first goal of the 2024 Norwegian 1. Divisjon campaign in this emphatic victory for Raufoss.