4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko is set to join Rayon Sports in Rwanda on a season-long loan deal from Tanzanian club Azam FC.

According to Times Sport, Rayon Sports and Azam FC reached an agreement on Monday, July 22, regarding the loan of the 28-year-old player.

Akaminko, a defensive midfielder, has not been included in Azam FC’s squad for the 2024/25 season, leading to his move to Rayon Sports, known as the Blues. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent in June 2025.

Akaminko brings a wealth of experience to Rayon Sports, having played for several Ghanaian clubs, including Tema Youth, Medeama SC, Heart of Lions, and Great Olympics.

He has also been part of the Ghana U23 national team.

His experience and skills are expected to be a valuable addition to Rayon Sports as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The move provides Akaminko with a fresh opportunity to showcase his talent and potentially secure a permanent place with the Rwandan club.