3 hours ago

Ghana and Japan have launched a joint skills development programme aimed at equipping young people with specialised technical expertise in the automotive sector while creating pathways to international employment.

The initiative will offer participants six months of intensive hands-on training in automobile mechanics, leading to a Level Three Automobile Mechanic Certification. In addition, trainees will undergo three months of Japanese language instruction to prepare them for opportunities in global markets, particularly in Japan.

The programme seeks to enhance the employability of Ghanaian youth by building technical capacity and aligning their skills with international industry standards in vehicle maintenance and repair.

Successful participants may also benefit from internship and job placement opportunities in Japan under future labour mobility arrangements.

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, said the initiative would support reskilling within Ghana’s automotive industry, which employs an estimated 300,000 people and is undergoing rapid transformation due to advances in technology and the shift towards electric vehicles.

He noted that the programme is being implemented through a partnership involving the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, the Ghana TVET Service, and Green Auto Factory AICHI of Japan, with support from industry players including Toyota.

Mr. Opare-Addo emphasised the need for urgent reskilling to prevent job losses and encouraged young people to embrace technical and vocational training as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, said the initiative underscores Japan’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s human capital development.

He added that the programme would help bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements by providing practical, industry-focused skills.

The initiative, known as the Ghana–Japan Auto Connect under the Green Auto Factory Africa (GAFA) project, forms part of broader efforts to strengthen youth skills development and tackle unemployment in Ghana.