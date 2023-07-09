2 hours ago

Girona FC and Tokushima Vortis have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki, a promising 20-year-old Japanese forward who will bolster the white-and-red subsidiary team for the upcoming season.

This new signing for Girona will mark Suzuki's third season in professional football.

He previously played for Valencia's Juvenil A team, scoring 3 goals in 12 games, and for Tercera RFEF's Badalona, where he found the net 4 times in 21 matches, including one goal for Girona B in the past season.

Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki is a tall striker known for his physicality, speed, and goal-scoring ability. His arrival provides Girona B with added offensive firepower.

Despite representing the Japanese U16 and U18 national youth teams, Suzuki remains eligible to switch allegiance and potentially play for Ghana on the international stage.

Born in the city of Kanagawa to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother, Suzuki comes from a footballing family, with his father being a retired footballer who competed in Japanese football competitions.