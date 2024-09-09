8 hours ago

English-Ghanaian centre-back Jarrel Quansah has set an ambitious goal of becoming the best defender in Europe.

The 21-year-old currently plays for Liverpool, where he was promoted to the senior team by former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Quansah made several appearances for Liverpool last season, demonstrating his potential with strong performances.

He featured in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town last month, playing the first half before being substituted, as Liverpool secured a 2-0 win.

In an interview with Time Sports, Quansah shared his aspirations, stating, "I want to be the best defender in Europe one day."

He acknowledged the competition he faces at Liverpool, saying, "I’m up against the best centre-halves in the world at Liverpool, in my opinion. I think I’ll have to be one of the best centre-halves in Europe if I’m starting."

Quansah did not play in Liverpool's last two games against Brentford and Manchester United but remains hopeful for more playing time under new manager Arne Slot, who recently took over the reins.

The young defender is regarded as a highly-rated talent and is determined to make his mark in European football.