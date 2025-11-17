5 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Jay Q has released a new single titled ‘Gbelewu’, marking a rare moment where he steps out from behind the console to perform his own vocals.

‘Gbelewu’ is an Afrobeats record that fuses traditional African rhythms with modern production elements. The self-produced track explores themes of emotional detachment and self-preservation, drawing on the well-known philosophy of see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil while reflecting on humanity’s potential to cause harm.

The song highlights Jay Q’s signature production style while offering a glimpse into his introspective approach to songwriting.

Currently based in the United States, Jay Q is celebrated for producing some of Ghana’s biggest hits, including “Oluman Boogie” (FBS ft. Tinny), “Ahomka Womu” (VIP), “Sikletele” (4x4), “Odo Fitaa” (4x4), “Toffee” (Castro), “16 Years” (Mzbel ft. Castro), “Yopoo” (Mzbel), “I’m in Love” (Mzbel ft. Castro), “Monkey Chop Banana” (Nkasei ft. Bright), and “Klublofo (I’m Going to Come)” (Buk Bak), among many others.

‘Gbelewu’ adds a new dimension to his legacy, this time with Jay Q not only crafting the sound, but voicing it.