Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala from DR Congo has been appointed as referee for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.

The 35-year old will be assisted by Olivier Kabene Safari – DR Congo (Assistant I), Nabina Blaise Sebutu – DR Congo (Assistant II), Malala Kabanga Yannick – DR Congo (Fourth Official).

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner as Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo plays the role of Referee Assessor.

The match is scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 16H00.