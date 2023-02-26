Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala from DR Congo has been appointed as referee for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.
The 35-year old will be assisted by Olivier Kabene Safari – DR Congo (Assistant I), Nabina Blaise Sebutu – DR Congo (Assistant II), Malala Kabanga Yannick – DR Congo (Fourth Official).
Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner as Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo plays the role of Referee Assessor.
The match is scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 16H00.
