2 hours ago

Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has disclosed that the Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa is planning evil against the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

Kwaku Boahen stressed that Jean Mensa’s position puts Ghana on a path of chaos and destruction.

He insisted that the hell-bent posture of the Electoral Commission to compile a new register demonstrates its willingness to go all out to please the leader of the governing New Patriotic Party, who has always campaigned for a new electoral register.

“Jean Mensa is evil-minded because all his decisions and plans are to suppress votes in NDC’s strongholds,’’ Kwaku Boahen told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The NDC, together with several political parties and dozens of CSOs, have all voiced legitimate concerns about the validity of the EC’s decision to compile a new voter’s register at a time when they have not proven that the current one has any problems.

Wading into the seeming tension of compiling new voter’s register, Kwaku Boahen said contrary to the inconsistency imputations made against the former President’s character, it is President Akufo-Addo who has not maintained a constant posture on the EC’s decision to compile a new roll.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority of conspiring to suppress votes in the strongholds of the party just to rig the 2020 general elections.