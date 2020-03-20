51 minutes ago

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew says that teammate Jeffrey Schlupp is an important component of the Crystal Palace team.

It is no wonder the striker is speaking so well of his compatriot as they have been involved in four goals between them in the Premier League this season.

“Jeffrey is a massive player to this team with his pace – we miss his pace – he’s important player,” the praise for those around Ayew continues. “We are delighted that he is almost back and ready to help us hopefully get as many points as we can.”

But why the connection on the pitch, especially in front of goal? “It’s a natural thing,” Ayew reveals. “I played with him in the national team, too. We just know each other and how each of us play and where to find each other in the spaces.”

The Black Stars striker stops short to talk about the injury record of his compatriot which is trying to wreck his season.

When talk of Schlupp’s injury return passes, Ayew leans forward and touches the wooden table. “I don’t like to speak about that [injuries],” explaining the reason for his action. And clearly the apotropaic tradition works with Ayew barely having an injury history.