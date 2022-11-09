2 hours ago

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has been axed from Ghana's 26-man World Cup squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was named in the provisional 55-man squad list for the World Cup but has been dropped from the final list for the Mundial.

The versatile player has not been his usual best since switching allegiance to play for Ghana as it appears he has struggled to settle in the Black Stars.

Schlupp has not featured for Ghana since Otto Addo was appointed Ghana coach in February 2022 and last played for the Black Stars in 2019 during an AFCON qualifier against Kenya.

The Hamburg-born midfielder has played 13 matches for Crystal Palace this campaign and is yet to score nor provide an assist.

He joins the likes of Felix Afena Gyan, Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru, Ernest Nuamah among others who have all been axed from the list.

The player has reportedly been informed that he has been dropped from the Ghana squad that will be traveling to Qatar.

Ghana will name their final 26-man squad on Sunday 13th November 2022 a week to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-man squad will head for Abu Dhabi where they will be camping and preparing for the World Cup and will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal on November 24.