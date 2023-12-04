3 hours ago

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has expressed caution regarding the Bundesliga title chase, emphasizing that it's too early to contemplate championship aspirations in the ongoing season.

Leverkusen has been in impressive form and currently leads the Bundesliga table with 35 points after 13 games.

Frimpong, the Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back, was part of the action on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen played to a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Bay Arena.

Despite their strong start to the season, Frimpong, in an interview with Joy Sports, urged a measured approach, stating, "It’s too early because we have not even ended the Christmas break, so we will just take it game by game and also focus on the results."

The 22-year-old has been a key contributor to Bayer Leverkusen's success, tallying 13 goals across all competitions for the German outfit.