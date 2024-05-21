2 hours ago

In a heartwarming moment that encapsulated the elation and triumph of Bayer Leverkusen's recent Bundesliga victory, Jeremie Frimpong, a pivotal player for the club, shared an emotionally charged celebration with his mother on the pitch.

As the final whistle blew, signaling Leverkusen's historic league triumph, Frimpong, radiating with pride and joy, invited his mother onto the field to partake in the jubilant festivities.

The mother-son duo, surrounded by a roaring crowd of fans, broke into an impromptu dance, their infectious enthusiasm captivating all in attendance and creating a cherished memory of the post-match celebrations.

Clad in a Leverkusen jersey, Frimpong's mother mirrored her son's jubilation, showcasing her dance moves alongside him, both basking in the glory of the unforgettable moment.

Frimpong's stellar performance throughout the season has been a cornerstone of Bayer Leverkusen's success.

The Dutch international, making 31 appearances for the German side, played a pivotal role in their unbeaten campaign, a historic achievement for the club.

His nine goals and seven assists, coupled with his dynamic presence as a right wing-back, proved instrumental in ending Leverkusen's Bundesliga title drought and securing their triumphant league victory.