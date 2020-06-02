3 hours ago

Anderlecht teen sensation Jeremy Doku is a player in demand as major clubs in Europe a circling for the talented youngster.

The 17 year old winger is wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid as speculation intensifies about his future with Anderlecht.

Jérémy Doku shot up like a comet at Anderlecht. The flank attacker seems to have a very bright future ahead, because he is bursting with talent.

The question is how long Anderlecht can keep Doku. The Purple & White hopes that he will ensure success in the Astrid Park for a few more years.

On the other hand, Doku is pulling heavily on the sleeve. For example, representatives of Arsenal have already spoken with the entourage of the young Belgian and Anderlecht is not (yet) worried.

Doku has made 30 appearances for Anderlecht across all competitions this season scoring four goals while providing three assists.

He has drawn comparisons with Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane in the Spanish press with his pacy, trickery and speed of thought.

The Belgian born Ghanaian has been tipped for stardom with his pace, ability on the ball and potential If he should keep his feet on the ground.

Jeremy Doku is contracted to the purple and white till the summer of June 2022.