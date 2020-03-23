1 hour ago

Belgian born Ghanaian wonde-rkid Jeremy Doku is highly in demand as clubs circle for the signature of the diminutive and pacy forward.

Two clubs from Germany, a French side and a yet to be named club in England which probably maybe Liverpool have shown an interest in the youngster.

At Anderlecht, the current position in the rankings does not reflect the huge player potential in the core. The people of Brussels have some rough diamonds.

Jeremy Doku is perhaps the showpiece of Neerpede at the moment. After a difficult start to the season, the quicksilver winger exploded all the way in recent months. This is witnessed by his exploits in the monster victory against Zulte Waregem (7-0).

Anderlecht and Doku themselves indicated that they also want to continue next season, but the Purple & White cannot deny the financial reality, money has to be brought in this summer and Doku represents a small fortune. With a monster offer, Anderlecht may be tacking.