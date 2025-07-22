5 hours ago

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has officially embraced his Ghanaian heritage by acquiring Ghanaian citizenship, marking a powerful personal milestone for the Belgium international.

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, the 23-year-old has long balanced life between two cultures. While he represents Belgium on the international football stage, Doku has now formalized his ancestral ties by receiving a Ghanaian passport—a move personally initiated by him and his family, according to Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The symbolic act not only grants Doku unrestricted travel to Ghana but also positions him to engage more deeply with national and cultural initiatives in the country of his origin.

During his recent visit to Ghana, Doku met with key national figures including Sports Minister Kofi Adams and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a traditional visit to the Manhyia Palace accompanied by his wife and family. The trip underscored his desire to connect beyond football, embracing the culture, traditions, and people of Ghana.

Though he continues to don Belgium’s red jersey, Doku’s gesture reflects a growing trend among diaspora athletes seeking to solidify bonds with their homelands.