56 minutes ago

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has lavished praise on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo after a blistering start to life at Manchester City, describing the 26-year-old as “unplayable”.

Semenyo has wasted little time making his mark since his move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester city, scoring in three of his first four appearances for the former Premier League champions and quickly winning over supporters at the Etihad Stadium.

His introduction to City football could hardly have gone better. Semenyo announced himself with a goal on his debut against Exeter City, followed it up with another strike against Newcastle United, and then opened his Premier League account on Saturday with a composed finish in a 2–0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City had gone ahead early in that match through Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush in the sixth minute, before Semenyo doubled the advantage just before half-time, calmly converting to underline his growing confidence in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Defoe highlighted not only Semenyo’s goals but also his overall influence on games.

“We have seen him do that a lot of times, but to do that, it was special,” Defoe said. “He scores goals and assists as well. He is just unplayable. He is dynamic.”

The former Tottenham and England forward noted that Semenyo’s pace, power and work rate have added a new dimension to City’s attack, qualities that have quickly endeared him to teammates and fans alike.

With three goals already to his name, Semenyo will be keen to carry his momentum into a demanding run of fixtures. Manchester City host Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek before travelling to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, matches that are likely to offer further opportunities for the Ghana international to shine on the biggest stage.