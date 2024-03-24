9 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his expulsion during the recent match against Nigeria, clarifying that it stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Opoku, 25, was shown a red card in the 56th minute of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to their arch-rivals at the Stade de Marrakesh last Friday.

In his post-match remarks, Opoku attributed his dismissal to a breakdown in communication rather than any deliberate misconduct.

"It was unfortunate to receive a red card, but it was due to a misunderstanding. The referee mistakenly believed I directed an insult at him, which was not the case," he explained.

Opoku expressed dissatisfaction with the overall performance, particularly highlighting it as his debut match. He stressed the importance of collective effort and acknowledged areas for personal improvement.

"That game fell short of expectations; it was my first appearance, and the team's performance didn't support me either. I believe I could have performed better, but I view this experience as a positive opportunity for growth. It's a learning curve that I intend to capitalize on," he commented.

Opoku is determined to make a comeback into the squad for Ghana's upcoming fixture against Uganda on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh.

These matches serve as crucial components of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers slated for June later this year.