3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku continued his impressive form this season, providing a key assist in Istanbul Basaksehir’s 4-2 win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Opoku, who has been making headlines with his stellar performances, contributed significantly to Basaksehir's success. His assist came shortly after Krzysztof Piątek had given Basaksehir the lead in the 10th minute.

Despite Alanyaspor equalizing through Sergio Cordova and taking the lead with a penalty from Jure Balkovec just before halftime, Opoku played a crucial role in turning the tide of the match.

Moments after the break, Opoku set up Joao Figueiredo for the equalizer, reigniting Basaksehir's momentum.

The team dominated the second half, with Deniz Türüç and Sedar Güler scoring late in injury time to secure a decisive 4-2 victory.

Opoku had already made headlines earlier in the week with a strong performance in midfield during Basaksehir’s 2-0 win over Iberia, helping them advance to the play-offs of the UEFA Conference League.

With his contributions both defensively and offensively, Opoku is proving to be a valuable asset to Basaksehir as they continue their campaign in both domestic and European competitions.