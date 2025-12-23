6 hours ago

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku played a starring role in Istanbul Basaksehir’s emphatic 5–1 victory over Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday evening.

Match Highlights



21st minute: Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring for Basaksehir.



26th minute: Drissa Camara equalised for Gaziantep.



29th minute: Abbosbek Fayzullaev restored Basaksehir’s lead.



Arsa Kizildag scored an own goal to make it 3–1.



Umut Gunes added a fourth with 22 minutes left.



Jerome Opoku capped the rout by assisting Ivan Brnic for the fifth goal.

Second half surge:

The lanky Ghana centre back completed the full 90 minutes, showcasing composure and defensive solidity. He went on and delivered a crucial assist for Brnic’s strike, underlining his growing influence. After the game, he went on and shared his delight on social media:

“Enjoyment. Nice to grab an assist. Happy holidays family.”

Season Form



The former Fulham academy product has been in fine form.



Already made 15 league appearances this season, cementing his place in Basaksehir’s backline.

Opoku’s consistency and versatility are proving vital for Basaksehir, with his defensive strength now complemented by attacking contributions. Also, being a part of the Black Stars team that qualified the nation to her fifth ever FIFA World Cup in North America 2026 makes him a pivotal figure at both club and international level.