18 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Jerry Afriyie has been ranked the most explosive Under-21 player in world football, according to new data released by the CIES Football Observatory.

The statistics, which measure average accelerations per 90 minutes across 36 top divisions worldwide, place Afriyie at number one, highlighting his sharp bursts of speed and ability to beat defenders over short distances.

Another Ghanaian youngster, Ezekiel Alladoh, also made the global top 10, finishing fifth in the rankings and underlining Ghana’s growing reputation for producing dynamic, high-intensity attacking talent.

CIES’ acceleration metric focuses on how quickly players reach top speed during matches, a key attribute in modern football where quick transitions and explosive movements often decide games.

For Afriyie, a member of the Black Stars set-up, the recognition further cements his status as one of the most exciting young forwards to watch, while Alladoh’s presence alongside him reflects the depth of emerging talent coming through the Ghanaian pipeline.

With both players still eligible for Under-21 football, the rankings offer a glimpse of a promising future for Ghana, as its young stars continue to make their mark on the global stage.

