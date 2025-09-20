1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Jerry Afriyie announced his arrival in the Belgian Pro League in emphatic fashion, scoring twice to lead RAAL La Louvière to a 2–1 comeback victory over OH Leuven on Saturday afternoon at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

The 18-year-old, on loan from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah, struck in the 17th minute to cancel out Sory Kaba’s early opener before netting the winner just nine minutes later—his first goals for the club and a performance that instantly elevated him to cult status among La Louvière fans.

Afriyie’s pace, directness, and clinical finishing proved decisive as La Louvière secured their first away win of the season and climbed to 8th place in the league standings with 10 points from eight matches. Despite featuring in only four games, Afriyie now tops the club’s scoring chart.

His first goal came after a well-timed through ball from Joël Ito, which Afriyie latched onto before calmly slotting past Tobe Leysen. The second was a poacher’s finish, reacting quickest to a deflected cross and stabbing home from close range.

Afriyie’s rise has been swift. Last season, he impressed on loan at Spanish second-tier side CD Lugo, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances. His move to Belgium was seen as a developmental step—but his early impact suggests he’s ready for much more. He has now scored two goals in four games for the league newbies so far.

With momentum on his side, Afriyie will be key to La Louvière’s ambitions this season. His ability to stretch defenses and finish under pressure gives head coach Frédéric Taquin a potent weapon in attack.