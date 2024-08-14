3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on the brink of joining English Championship side Sheffield United from Crystal Palace during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old forward is set to undergo a mandatory medical before finalizing the season-long loan move.

Rak-Sakyi has been a sought-after player, attracting interest from clubs like Leeds, Norwich, and Burnley.

However, Sheffield United appears to have secured the deal, aiming to bolster their squad with the talented attacker.

Despite an impressive preseason with Crystal Palace, Rak-Sakyi's chances of regular playing time under manager Oliver Glasner were limited, leading to the decision to seek more opportunities at Sheffield United.

Rak-Sakyi, who was born and raised in London, remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

His current contract with Crystal Palace is set to run until the summer of 2027, ensuring his long-term association with the Premier League club.

The loan move to Sheffield United is seen as a crucial step in his development as he looks to gain valuable playing time in the Championship ahead of the new campaign.