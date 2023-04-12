1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi grabbed a brace for Charlton Athletic as they edged a five-goal thriller in their 3-2 win over Burton Albion in the English League One clash on Monday afternoon.

The on-loan Crystal Palace youngster has been in sublime form as he scored twice in the first half in his side's slim win.

Charlton Athletic started the game on the front foot and their good start paid off as they scored two goals within 17 minutes.

First Rak-Sakyi grabbed the opening goal in just seven minutes after beating goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray with a superb strike.

The Ghanaian youngster grabbed his brace in the 17th minute after cutting through the Burton defense, he slotted home for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Burton got a glimmer of hope as they were gifted a goal on the stroke of halftime as Ashley Maynard-Brewer made a harsh of a cross as Sam Hughes punished him to make it 2-1 for the host.

Charlton restored their two goal lead five minutes after restart as Macauley Bonne capitalized on a poor clearance to make it 3-1.

Josh Walker made it 3-2 for Burton to make it a nery finish for the host as he pulled one back in the 76th minute.

The home side were dealt a huge blow when deep in stoppage time Payne was shown a second yellow card

Rak-Sakyi has netted thirteen goals for Charlton Athletic since his arrival on a season-long loan deal from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.