2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Bodoung has caused a stir with her recent post on social media.

The actress who is a self-confessed Christian posted on his socials that Jesus is boring as it's always prayer after prayer.

She added that she needs a man to flirt with suggesting that she is tired of the boring life of being a Christian.

" Am in the mood to flirt who is awake? Jesus is so boring to talk to, always prayers and prayers" she posted.

The curvaceous actress has been involved in some mental health crises among others in the last couple of years.

In June 2021, a video clip of Moesha at the Revelation Church renouncing her sins and announcing her newfound love for Jesus Christ went viral as many expressed shock over the decision. Others, however, doubted its veracity, stressing that it was a stunt.

The actress, known for her racy lifestyle, also announced she had changed her name from Moesha to Maurecia.