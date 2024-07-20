1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has delivered a thought-provoking sermon about Christianity.

According to Majid, despite common biblical teachings, Jesus Christ never healed the sick or raised the dead.

“Do you know Jesus never healed the sick nor raised the dead? Jesus never let the blind see” the actor turned pastor claimed.

Explaining his perspective to a cheering congregation, Michel said Jesus always gave credit to God.

“Do you know what Jesus said? ‘I do nothing by myself. As I see the Father do, I do. In other words, I am Jesus, I have a will, but I will not use my will; only the will of my Father I came to do”.

He further referenced the biblical account of Satan tempting Jesus.

“If the devil had gotten Jesus to turn that stone to bread without asking his Father’s permission, he would have gotten him to sin, and that is what you call sin—separation from God, independence from God” Majid stated.

Concluding his message in a video posted on his Instagram page, Michel said, “When you throw your own plans and make your own decisions without consulting the Father, you have sinned.”

Watch video below for more