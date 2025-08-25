3 hours ago

A deadly ambush in Bittou, a Burkinabe town close to Ghana’s Bawku Municipality, has left four members of a state-backed civilian militia dead after an attack carried out by the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) on Saturday, August 23.

The armed men also made away with the victims’ weapons during the raid.

According to JoyNews’ Upper East correspondent Eliasu Tanko, the assault has deepened fears about the worsening insecurity along the Burkina Faso–Ghana frontier.

The casualties were members of the Volunteers for the Protection of the Fatherland (VDP), a community force created by the Burkinabe government to bolster the army’s decades-long fight against extremist violence.

Military sources in Burkina Faso explained that a small detachment of VDP operatives had ventured into the bush when they unexpectedly encountered jihadist fighters.

“Very wrong,” one officer remarked, describing the risky move that led to the deadly confrontation.

This latest raid adds to a string of attacks attributed to JNIM in the Sahel.

The al-Qaeda-linked group was behind a June assault in Mongade near Kulungugu and a March offensive in Garanga, not far from Ghana’s Pusiga District.

Security analysts warn that these repeated incursions highlight the fragile security situation along the Burkina Faso–Ghana–Togo corridor, with growing concerns of violence spilling into Ghanaian territory.

In response, Burkinabe defence and security forces have begun sweeping operations across the border areas, seeking to dismantle jihadist hideouts and restore a measure of stability.

Observers say the Bittou attack underscores both the increasing boldness of jihadist groups and the urgent need for stronger regional intelligence-sharing and joint military action to shield vulnerable communities along the frontier.