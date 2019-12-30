1 hour ago

A police officer has set his ex-girlfriend's shop on fire for jilting him.

Saka Achimba, an Administration Police officer attached at Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU), carried out the attack at the time his ex and her younger sister were inside the shop.

The two sisters, Phanice Nyabaro, 27, and Ruth Nyabaro, 17, sustained various degrees of burns with the elder sister sustaining 18 percent body burns and the younger one 8 percent burns.

Thy were rescued immediately by good samaritans and taken to Nakuru Nursing Home where they were referred to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

The teenager claimed that her sister had ended her relationship with the officer.

She alleged that the officer had during the day visited the shop demanding to see her sister but returned in the seemingly angry. It was then that he poured the petrol on the building and set it on fire, according to Ruth.

“He has been threatening my sister and saying that she will not live in peace, saying he will burn her and also die”, said Ruth.

Their mother, Ann Nyabaro, said that she received a distress call on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8pm that her daughters Phanice and Ruth had been burnt.

“My daughter separated with the man because she discovered he had kids and has been receiving threatening messages”, she said.

Nakuru Town East Deputy Sub-County police commander Phanton Analo said the AP officer was arrested and is held at the Central Police Station awaiting arraignment.

The head of clinical services at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, Jospeh Keriyo, said that the victims had been taken for reconstructive surgery while being placed on fluids to stabilise the loss of water caused by the burns.