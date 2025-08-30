4 hours ago

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has revealed that there is one type of role he will never take on in his career — portraying a gay character.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, the Nollywood star explained that while he embraces diversity in acting and often challenges himself with complex roles, there are certain boundaries he will not cross.

Iyke recalled turning down a script in the past because it required him to play a gay man. Sharing the encounter, he said:

“I can’t do it with the gay characters, I’m sorry. I know there is a whole community out there and I salute you guys, but we are too masculine to be twisted. The last time a producer sent me a script like that, I chased him away. I actually went after him with a machete.”

While acknowledging that such roles are sometimes created to appeal to wider audiences, the actor stressed that it was a matter of personal choice and preference.

The conversation also featured acclaimed actor Kenneth Nwadike, with whom Jim Iyke co-stars in the film SIN.

The two actors discussed their latest project, the evolution of Nollywood, and how collaborations between Nigeria and Ghana are shaping the future of African cinema.

Iyke, known for his outspoken personality on and off screen, spoke openly about controversial roles he has rejected, while Nwadike emphasized the importance of authenticity and global storytelling.

Together, they painted a picture of an African film industry that is vibrant, evolving, and pushing new creative boundaries while maintaining cultural identity.