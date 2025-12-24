2 hours ago

Nigerian singer and producer Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has alleged that music executives Don Jazzy and D’banj, along with others, betrayed him early in their careers.

Speaking in a recent interview on Echo Room, JJC claimed that the two artistes conspired against him despite the support he said he offered them while they were struggling musicians in the United Kingdom.

“Don Jazzy, Dbanj, Ayo, DJ Abass; all of them conspired against me. Taz brought a guy called Don Jazzy to me, and Ayo came through Abass. I met them because they were running a TV station."

He said he later approached the group for assistance in reconnecting with the Nigerian music industry, believing they had strong links back home. Although they agreed to help and introduced him to industry contacts, he alleged that they secretly had their own plans.

"One day I came to them and said, ‘You guys are obviously well connected to Nigeria, and me, I am a JJC. I just need somebody to introduce me to the right people to work with in Nigeria.’ And they accepted that they were going to help me and they connected me to Bankulli,"he said.

JJC further claimed he was shocked when he later heard allegations that D’banj had accused him of cheating them during their time working together in the UK.

“I was shocked because nobody knew them back then, I was the one taking them to shows, accommodating, feeding and clothing them. So, how can I be cheating when you haven’t made any money?”

JJC Skillz maintained that Don Jazzy and D’banj were working under him at the time and insisted that the accusations against him were unfair.

As of now, Don Jazzy, D’banj, and the other individuals mentioned have not publicly responded to the allegations.