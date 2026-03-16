2 days ago

Joan Laporta has been re-elected as president of FC Barcelona after defeating rival candidate Victor Font in the club’s latest presidential elections.

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‎The result means Laporta will continue in the role until 2031, extending his leadership at the Catalan giants and beginning a new chapter focused on the club’s long-term sporting and financial ambitions.

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‎Laporta, who first served as Barcelona president between 2003 and 2010 before returning to the position in 2021, secured another mandate from club members to oversee the team’s future direction.

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‎His renewed presidency is expected to continue alongside head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco as Barcelona look to strengthen their squad and restore sustained success on the pitch.

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‎The club has been undergoing a period of rebuilding in recent seasons, balancing financial challenges with a renewed focus on youth development and competitive performances in both Spanish and European competitions.

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‎Laporta’s victory signals confidence from Barcelona’s members in his vision to guide the club through its next phase while maintaining its status among Europe’s elite.