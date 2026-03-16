Joan Laporta has been re-elected as president of FC Barcelona after defeating rival candidate Victor Font in the club’s latest presidential elections.
The result means Laporta will continue in the role until 2031, extending his leadership at the Catalan giants and beginning a new chapter focused on the club’s long-term sporting and financial ambitions.
Laporta, who first served as Barcelona president between 2003 and 2010 before returning to the position in 2021, secured another mandate from club members to oversee the team’s future direction.
His renewed presidency is expected to continue alongside head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco as Barcelona look to strengthen their squad and restore sustained success on the pitch.
The club has been undergoing a period of rebuilding in recent seasons, balancing financial challenges with a renewed focus on youth development and competitive performances in both Spanish and European competitions.
Laporta’s victory signals confidence from Barcelona’s members in his vision to guide the club through its next phase while maintaining its status among Europe’s elite.
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