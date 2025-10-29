25 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Frank Tagoe, known as Perez Musik, has praised award-winning artiste Joe Mettle, describing him as “a mogul in the industry.”

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on October 27, 2025, Perez Musik reflected on Joe Mettle’s remarkable growth and recent achievements, particularly the launch of his new multi-purpose studio.

“I knew Joe Mettle when the studio was at Dansoman. The wisdom it takes to achieve what he has achieved and do what he has done is something else. I think he needs to be studied,” Perez Musik said.

He commended Joe Mettle’s humility, consistency, and support for fellow artistes, describing him as a model of leadership within the gospel music scene.

“Joe Mettle is just not an artiste; he has gone beyond being an artiste. He is a mogul in the industry now,” he stated.

Perez Musik added that Joe Mettle’s discipline and focus have cemented both his artistry and personality, serving as an inspiration to many.

“He has cemented his artistry, his personality, and his craft beyond doubt. He’s shown what discipline and focus can achieve. I’m greatly encouraged by it,” he added.

Perez Musik, known for songs such as Blema Tesaa, Hewale Lala, Big God, Glorified, and Kaafo, is currently promoting his new single, ‘We Hail You’.