3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has completed his loan spell with Russian top-flight club Baltika Kaliningrad and has returned to his parent club Rubin Kazan.

The 27-year-old forward joined Baltika in February on a short-term deal from Rubin Kazan and made a significant impact during his time with the club.

Fameyeh showcased his prowess on the field, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 18 Russian Premier League matches during his stint with Baltika.

Across all competitions, he made 24 appearances and contributed five goals, playing a crucial role in Baltika's attacking strategies throughout the season.

Now that his loan deal has expired, Fameyeh is poised to rejoin Rubin Kazan, where his contract extends until the summer of 2025.

Having been with Rubin Kazan since his move from FC Orenburg, Fameyeh has established himself as a formidable presence in the Russian league over the past five years.

On the international stage, Fameyeh has represented Ghana, scoring two goals in six appearances since his national team debut.

His consistent performances in the Russian league, coupled with his international experience, make him a valuable asset for both club and country.

As Fameyeh returns to Rubin Kazan, all eyes will be on him to see how he reintegrates into the team and what impact he will have in the forthcoming seasons, both domestically and internationally.