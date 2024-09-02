2 hours ago

Libyan club Almoroj SC have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian forward John Antwi on a permanent deal.

The 32-year-old joins the Libyan side on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Antwi, who was instrumental in helping Dreams FC reach the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, brings significant experience and goal-scoring prowess to his new team.

During his tenure with Dreams FC, he netted six goals and provided one assist.

The forward is well-regarded for his previous achievements in North Africa, having earned acclaim in Egypt where he won three top scorer awards.

Antwi’s extensive experience in various competitive leagues is expected to bolster Almoroj SC’s attack.

Almoroj SC, who narrowly avoided relegation from the Libyan Premier League last season, are hopeful that Antwi’s arrival will strengthen their squad and improve their fortunes in the upcoming season.

With his proven track record and seasoned experience, Antwi is anticipated to make an immediate impact in the league.