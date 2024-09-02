3 hours ago

Ghanaian youth international John Batigi showcased his extraordinary talent with a hat-trick in FC Van's commanding 6-0 win over West Armenia FC in the Armenian Premier League on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was in sensational form at the Charentsavan City Stadium, continuing his impressive scoring streak. Batigi now has six goals in his last three league matches.

He opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box, finding the bottom right corner to give Van an early lead.

Just three minutes later, Kazakhstani defender Timur Rudoselskiy inadvertently doubled Van's advantage with an own goal.

Batigi struck again shortly after, heading in a cross from Nigerian forward Olawale Farayola. Midfielder Karen Nalbandyan added to the tally before halftime.

The Ghanaian teenager completed his hat-trick with a beautiful curled shot in the 56th minute. Guinean forward Momo Fanye Toure rounded off the massive victory with a penalty in the 69th minute.

Batigi's remarkable performance has taken his season tally to six goals in five appearances, solidifying his position as a rising star in the Armenian top division.