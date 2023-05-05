2 hours ago

Mrs. Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, the wife of John Dumelo has been called to the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The actor-cum-politician made the disclosure in a post on his Facebook page.

According to him, his wife got her call up to the GBA today, May 5, 2023.

Mr. Dumelo then congratulated Gifty for achieving the highest level of becoming a Ghanaian lawyer.

He wrote, "Congratulations my love @missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you."

John and Gifty got married on May 12, 2018, and two are blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.