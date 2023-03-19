3 hours ago

Popular actor turn politician, Fred Nuamah has finally made a public statement about the current status of his friendship with his long-time friend and colleague, John Dumelo over the Ayawaso West Parliamentary Brouhaha. According to the actor, he is not friends with John Dumelo.

Answering a question on whether or not his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Parliamentary Seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress against John Dumelo has strained their friendship, Fred Nuamah explained that, the immediate past parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West constituency is not his friend but a brother and as such he would not allow politics to end their brotherhood.

“John is not my friend, he is my brother and I would never allow politics to come between us nor would I allow politics to destroy our brotherhood,” Fred Nuamah explained on the UnitedShowbiz Show.

He added that, aside from their long-lasting relationship, they are both from the same political party and as such the issue would be solved amicably at home.

He said, “Aside from John being a brother to me, the NDC is one party, so this controversy between John and I, would be settled at home and for all you know, the issue may have already been resolved, ” he added.

Fred Nuamah maintains that his decision to contest the NDC parliamentary seat against John Dumelo was solely informed by calls from party loyalists and constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Media engagements by Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo suggest that their friendship which spans over two decades may have hit rock-bottom after the former announced that he was going to contest to stand as a parliamentary candidate for the NDC against his long-time friend, John Dumelo.