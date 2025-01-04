10 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo is mourning the loss of his father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr..

He was 75.

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, Dumelo recounted his final moments with his father, describing their last conversation just hours before his passing.

He recounted how they had discussed politics, life, farming, and business, with his father offering advice on his upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

Tragically, shortly after their meeting, Dumelo said he received news that his father had become unresponsive.

Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he passed away.

Dumelo expressed gratitude to his father for being a pillar of support, calling him his “best friend” and “number one cheerleader.” He also paid tribute to his father’s legacy and sent heartfelt regards to his late mother.