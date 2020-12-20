1 hour ago

Defeated Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Ayawaso West Wougon (AWW) constituency, John Dumelo has detailed what his future political ambitions looks like.

Dumelo lost in a fiercely contested elections to the New Patriotic Party's Party candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Official results from the Electoral Commission (EC) revealed that the incumbent MP polled 39,851 votes as against John Dumelo's 37,778 votes.

There was a lot of optimism and confidence from both sides heading into the polls with John Dumelo confident on snatching a predominantly NPP seat from the incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The actor in a message on his twitter handle has chronicled the various contest he has gone into and says he is not giving up on his parliamentary ambitions.

Read the full post below

In 2004, I stood for KNUST Queens hall Secretary, I lost. In 2005 I stood for KNUST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association, I won.

In 2019 I stood for the NDC parliamentary primaries, I won. On the 7th of December 2020 I stood for MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, I lost.

Truth is, every time I lose, I come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss, I see it as a journey to perfection. It is only when you are down that you appreciate what it takes to get back up.

So I want to thank the over 37,000 people who voted for me in Ayawaso West Wuogon. From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate you all. To those that didn’t vote for me, I hope that in the future I can work and prove to you that I’m worthy of your vote.

To Lydia, many said it was impossible for me to even dream of winning but the numbers I pulled in and you winning by a very small margin, especially in such a stronghold of the NPP makes me extremely proud of the whole campaign.

I may not be satisfied with the final results or the irregularities that occurred,but before everything else I am Ghanaian and I will always put the people first“Ut omnes onum sint”.

So I’m ready to help to make this constituency the greatest. (I have new wellinton boots for you too) Mega tsi dzi o To my colleague actors and those in the creative arts industry who supported me, God bless each and everyone of you, many of you did without me having to ask and I appreciate the overwhelming show of support.

What’s next?

I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; “facta non verba”.

I thank the Almighty God for bringing me this far and to my family and friends, God bless each and everyone for all the support. To my constituency executives, branch executives and all who made this run possible, especially the young vibrate campaign team members, Chale u do all!!!

In my Likpe Language they say "...Onanto eso lesasaa borleke..." It means because of God everything will be ok. God bless our Homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong. “Ad astra per aspera”

#idey4u #wemove