The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, says the 2026 Budget has strong potential to stimulate job creation and accelerate economic growth, particularly through renewed investments in Ghana’s oil and palm oil industries.

Speaking during the parliamentary debate on the 2026 budget statement, Dumelo highlighted the Mahama administration’s plan to invest US$500 million in the oil sector—a move he believes could create more than 250,000 jobs and significantly boost national revenue.

He urged the government to scale up production in both crude oil and oil palm, pointing to Côte d’Ivoire as an example of the impact of large-scale cultivation and exports. Dumelo noted that Côte d’Ivoire exports about 650,000 metric tonnes of oil palm annually, generating considerable revenue, and emphasised that Ghana must adopt similar strategies to expand the sector.

“We cannot overlook the potential of the oil business. Prioritising this sector will boost our revenue and support long-term economic transformation,” he said.

Dumelo also commended President John Dramani Mahama’s policy interventions captured in the 2026 Budget, adding that sustained investment and clear policy direction are crucial to repositioning the economy for growth, job creation, and structural transformation.