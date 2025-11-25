10 minutes ago

Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Jinapor, has tasked the newly inaugurated Board of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) to take bold, strategic steps to attract significant investments across Ghana’s energy value chain.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister Jinapor emphasized that the Petroleum Hub project is central to the government’s goal of establishing Ghana as a fully integrated energy and petroleum services centre for West Africa. He urged the Board to pursue strategic partnerships and private sector investment in critical areas such as petroleum storage, refining, transportation, and supporting infrastructure.

“Ghana already serves, in many respects, as an energy hub for the sub-region, exporting electricity and petroleum products to neighbouring countries. Operationalising the PHDC will further strengthen our strategic position and unlock new economic opportunities,” he said.

The new Board is chaired by George Blay-Morkeh, with Dr Toni Aubynn serving as Acting CEO. Other members include David Ampofo, Francis Tettey-Sackey, Patrick Ofori, Abednego Akuteck, and Dr Mizpah Ama Dziedzorm Rockson.

The Ministry expressed confidence that the Board’s collective expertise will steer the Corporation toward fulfilling its mandate and advancing Ghana’s energy transformation agenda.